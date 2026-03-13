Multiple medics called to crash in northern Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Multiple medics were called to a crash in northern Montgomery County Thursday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The crash was reported at N Diamond Mill Road and E Westbrook Road in Clay Township around 9:40 p.m.
The supervisor said injuries were reported, but couldn’t specify how many.
He added that three ambulances were called to the scene.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
