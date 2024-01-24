Settlement funds for Dollar General price swapping lawsuit going to good use at local foodbank

DAYTON — A local foodbank became the recipient of a chunk of money from a settlement between Dollar General and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office today.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: I-TEAM: Investigation of Dollar General price swapping claims prompts $1M settlement, policy changes

On Wednesday, the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office presented a check for nearly $23,000 of the settlement money to The Foodbank, Inc. in Dayton. The amount was Montgomery County’s portion of the state’s lawsuit settlement with Dollar General over pricing inaccuracies, which News Center 7′s I-Team has been reporting on for months.

Now that settlement money will be going to help more people in our area.

“$1 here provides four meals for a family in need,” Lee Lauren Truesdale, chief development officer for The Foodbank, Inc., said.





