Settlement in AES Ohio’s distribution rate case accepted

DAYTON — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) recently accepted the settlement agreement in AES Ohio’s distribution rate case.

The power company is authorized to file a 9% rate increase, which will produce approximately $168 million annually in base distribution rates, according to a spokesperson with PUCO.

As previously reported by News Center 7, AES Ohio initially sought a 14% rate increase, but the settlement brought that number down.

This settlement will maintain the current $9.75 customer charge, eliminate reconnection fees, and provide more than $1 million annually in shareholder-funded bill payment assistance, the spokesperson said.

“We fought for affordability and fairness and this agreement delivers both. Ohio consumers will see smaller increases, stable customer charges and more help for those struggling with bills,” Maureen Willis, Agency Director of the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, said.

The unopposed settlement agreement was filed on Aug. 13.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the power company said it needs to increase rates to cover improvements and replacements to its system from 2020 to 2024.

