Services scheduled after retired Xenia police officer dies

XENIA — Funeral services have been scheduled after a retired police officer died.

Former Xenia Police Officer John Irwin passed away on Feb. 21 at the age of 83, according to his online obituary.

He was a 25-year police officer for the Xenia Police Division.

“He will be remembered for his advocacy, enjoying the outdoors, and the love of his family,” the department said on social media.

A memorial service will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. at McColaugh Funeral Home in Xenia.

Visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. until the time of the service, his obituary stated.

Instead of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

