Services scheduled after retired Xenia police officer dies

XENIA — Funeral services have been scheduled after a retired police officer died.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Former Xenia Police Officer John Irwin passed away on Feb. 21 at the age of 83, according to his online obituary.
He was a 25-year police officer for the Xenia Police Division.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in their New Mexico home
- ‘Just like another day;’ Neighbors react after pair reportedly kidnaps boy, pours bleach on his face
- 1 in custody after wrong-way pursuit ends in Montgomery County
“He will be remembered for his advocacy, enjoying the outdoors, and the love of his family,” the department said on social media.
A memorial service will be held Friday at 11:30 a.m. at McColaugh Funeral Home in Xenia.
Visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. until the time of the service, his obituary stated.
Instead of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group