Serious injuries reported after crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Serious injuries were reported after a crash in Harrison Township Friday.

Around 6 p.m. deputies were called to the intersection of North Dixie Drive and Arthur Avenue for a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Serious injuries were reported, it is not clear at this time if those injuries were fatal.

Video from the scene shows a red truck on its side with heavy side damage and a soft-top convertible with heavy front damage.

We are working to learn what up to this crash and how serious injuries are.

We will continue to follow this story.

