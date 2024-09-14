Serious injuries reported after crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Serious injuries were reported after a crash in Harrison Township Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 6 p.m. deputies were called to the intersection of North Dixie Drive and Arthur Avenue for a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Serious injuries were reported, it is not clear at this time if those injuries were fatal.
TRENDING STORIES:
- What’s really happening in Springfield after the world heard claims immigrants are eating pets?
- Bomb threat forces evacuation, closure of at least 4 schools in Springfield
- 1 dead after construction accident at softball field near Ohio elementary school
Video from the scene shows a red truck on its side with heavy side damage and a soft-top convertible with heavy front damage.
We are working to learn what up to this crash and how serious injuries are.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]