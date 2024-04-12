Serious injuries reported after crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Serious injuries have been reported after a crash in Clark County.

News Center 7 has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll bring you live updates tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

The crash was reported shortly before 3:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of Urbana Road near Springfield.

>> ‘The Talk’ renewed for 15th and final season on CBS

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicates that at least two vehicles were involved and serious injuries were reported.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has troopers responding to the scene, a dispatcher confirmed.

We will provide updates as we learn more.

©2024 Cox Media Group