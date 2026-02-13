Sergeant who helped return $10K to scam victim named officer of the year

ENGLEWOOD — A local police department recognized its officer of the year.

Sgt. Trenton Spradley with the Englewood Police Department was nominated by his colleagues.

“Sergeant Spradley’s initiative, productivity and commitment to public safety was highlighted,” the department said on social media.

The department also recognized Spradley for his work in 2025 after he helped return $10,000 to an elderly person who was the victim of internet fraud.

