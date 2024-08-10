Search underway for next Dayton Holiday Festival tree

DAYTON — The search has started for the next holiday tree to be on display at Dayton’s Courthouse Square. for the holiday season.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) said on Friday that they’ve officially begun their quest to find the tree that will be at the center of the 2024 Dayton Holiday Festival and Grande Illumination.

The ideal tree should be approximately 40-50 feet tall and should be full with minimal bare spots.

The DDP said Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other grand and stately evergreens will be considered.

The tree must also be in the front or side years of the nominee’s property. There must be clear access to it, free from power lines or transit cables.

Anyone who’d like to nominate a tree can do so by calling Colleen Turner at the Downtown Dayton Partnership at (937) 224-1518, or by emailing turner@downtowndayton.org.

The winning tree will be selected at the end of October and the tree’s owners will be recognized during the official tree-lighting ceremony.

