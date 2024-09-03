Search underway after man falls off boat in Ohio River

INDIANA/KENTUCKY — A search is underway after a man went missing in the Ohio River early Monday morning.

Jeff-Craig Fire Department (JCFD) in Vevay, Indiana said a crew started searching at 3 a.m. after a man fell off a boat near Paint Lick Road, according to a social media post.

Gallatin County EMS have asked the public to use caution while crews searched for the man.

The Boone County Water Rescue Team and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife have each provided mutual aid.

Warsaw-Gallatin Fire & Rescue said that searches are ongoing, and more information will be provided.

The man’s name has not been released.

We will update this story.

