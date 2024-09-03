Search underway after man falls off boat in Ohio River

INDIANA/KENTUCKY — A search is underway after a man went missing in the Ohio River early Monday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Jeff-Craig Fire Department (JCFD) in Vevay, Indiana said a crew started searching at 3 a.m. after a man fell off a boat near Paint Lick Road, according to a social media post.
Gallatin County EMS have asked the public to use caution while crews searched for the man.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 15-year-old arrested in connection to deadly shooting after Ohio high school football game
- 2 arrested after fight breaks out in UD student neighborhood
- Mother, 2 children found dead inside Ohio home; Neighborhood holds vigil
The Boone County Water Rescue Team and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife have each provided mutual aid.
Warsaw-Gallatin Fire & Rescue said that searches are ongoing, and more information will be provided.
The man’s name has not been released.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]