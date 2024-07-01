Search to resume after man goes missing while swimming across Dayton pond

DAYTON — A search will resume Monday after a man went missing while swimming across a pond in Dayton.

Dayton police, fire, and water rescue teams were dispatched at 7:44 p.m. to a water rescue at Action Sports Center at the 1100 block of Gateway Drive.

As reported Sunday on News Center 7 at 11, Dayton Fire Department District Chief Nick Judge said the swimmer ran into trouble while swimming on the pond.

“The story that we received was this gentleman was attempting to swim from one side of the pond to the other when he started to run into trouble,” he said. “Witnesses saw him struggling to keep his head above water, and then eventually going underwater not to resurface.”

Search and rescue crews launched their boats and began using sonar technology to find the victim.

“We found a couple of points of interest where we had divers in for an extended amount of time trying to find the victim,” Judge said.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base crews were diving in water that was 35 feet deep and “murky,” according to Judge.

The search was Sunday night due to nightfall and safety concerns.

Judge told News Center 7 that crews have responded to a water rescue at this location before.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Dive Team assisted the Dayton Fire Department on the scene.

The search efforts will continue Monday morning.

“We’re going to have a very robust response in the morning, with a lot of regional partners and dive capabilities so that we can bring closure to this family as quickly as we can,” Judge said.

