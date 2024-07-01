Water rescue underway near Action Sports Center in Dayton

DAYTON — Search and rescue crews are conducting a water rescue in Dayton Sunday night.

At 7:44 p.m., Dayton police and fire responded to a water rescue call at Action Sports Center on 1103 Gateway Drive.

News Center 7 crews are on scene and see multiple boats in the water and Wright-Patterson AFB Fire Department crews.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to update this story.

