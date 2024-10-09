Search continues for missing Ohio woman; deputies find her Honda accord

MARYSVILLE — The search continues for an Ohio woman who has been reported missing since late September.

Vendula (Wendy) Rose of Marysville has not been seen since Sept. 24.

She left for a camping trip in Alabama and was scheduled to return home on Oct. 2, according to Marysville Police.

Cleburne County Sheriff’s Deputies found her Silver Honda Accord with the license plate, CHKSFLY, in a parking lot in Alabama at the Pinhoti Trail.

Deputies have used helicopters and drones to search remote areas that are difficult to reach via trail searches. They have also searched 36 miles of trails on foot, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Marysville Police at (937) 645-7300 or the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 463-2277.

