‘Scoop, there it is;’ Graeter’s Skyline flavored ice cream returning

CINCINNATI — The collaboration between two historic Cincinnati brands is making a return.

Graeter’s Ice Cream and Skyline Chili shared a statement on social media in response to “widespread speculation about the status of a certain chili-spiced ice cream flavor with oyster crackers.”

“It’s back,” the companies wrote.

The flavor, which was available for a limited time earlier this year, will make its return on Oct. 1.

“Scoop, there it is!” Skyline wrote on social media.

The flavor features Skyline’s signature spice mix and crunchy oyster crackers.

