Schools announce closures, early dismissals as extreme heat continues

MIAMI VALLEY — Several schools have reported closings and early dismissals on Thursday as the extreme heat continues.

Summit Academy Transitional High School in Montgomery County will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Valley View Schools in Montgomery County will also be closed on Thursday and Friday due to rising temperatures in the buildings.

Several schools have announced they will be dismissing students early on Wednesday due to the extreme heat:

Troy City Schools in Miami County will have a two-hour early release on Thursday.

Tipp City Schools in Miami County announced that Broadway Elementary and LT Ball students will dismiss students two hours early on Thursday.

