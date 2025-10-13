School Resource Officer dances with cheerleaders at high school Homecoming game

CLARK COUNTY — A school resource officer in Clark County showed off his moves along with the cheer squad at a high school Homecoming Game.

Clark County Deputy Nick Dillion danced alongside the Tecumseh High School cheer squad at the school’s Homecoming Game last Friday, the school district shared on social media.

“We are adding to Nick Dillion’s title...He is now known as the Dancing Deputy Dillon!” the post said.

The post included a video of Deputy Dillon clapping, dancing, and jumping along with the cheer squad as they led a cheer. He even finished the cheer off with a high kick!

“In all seriousness, we are grateful for our two SROs who protect and serve our district constantly,” the post read. “In addition, they make an effort to show our students they are regular people too who can have fun while keeping an eye out for their safety.”

The other SRO who serves the Tecumseh Local School District, Deputy Loney, was also seen wearing a crown of lights for the homecoming game.

