School districts using new technology to keep students safe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — School districts are working around the clock to keep everyone safe inside their buildings.

A Montgomery County school district is using new technology to keep students safe.

“Those are huge things,” said Dr. Andrea Townsend, West Carrollton Schools superintendent. “We want to make sure we keep our kids safe.”

The new technology is being used at West Carrollton’s new elementary school. Safety was in mind as they built the school.

“21st century technology, upgraded safety features, such as our locked vestibules, having to have IDs to come in, even to open doors, and get past that,” she said.

Townsend told News Center 7 that these precautions are to fulfill the school’s main mission.

