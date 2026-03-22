School district secures grant for Stop the Bleed Kits

FRANKLIN — The Franklin City School District has secured a grant to help fund six Stop the Bleed kits for Franklin City Schools.

School Resource Officer Jake Lacon and Franklin High School Assistant Principal Stacy Falcone, with support from the Atrium Medical Foundation, helped secure the grant, according to a Facebook Post.

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The kits will be placed throughout the school district to help staff respond quickly to emergencies.

The school district said they are grateful for the Atrium Medical Foundation for their support and commitment to safety and well-being of students, staff, and the community.

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