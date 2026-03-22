Firefighters on scene of house fire in Shelby County

HOUSTON — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in a Shelby County neighborhood.
The call came out around 12:13 a.m. to the 3100 block of OH-66 in Houston, according to a Shelby County Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Fire destroys house in Huber Heights neighborhood
- Tracking the chance for strong to severe storms Sunday
- Former local city manager dies at 87
The dispatcher said that the residents inside the home have been evacuated.
Unknown injuries have been reported at this time.
News Center 7 is working to learn what started the fire, and if any injuries have been reported.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group