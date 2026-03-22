UPDATE: Fire destroys house in Huber Heights neighborhood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 8:45 P.M.
A fire destroyed a home in a Huber Heights neighborhood on Saturday night.
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Huber Heights firefighters were dispatched around 6:50 p.m. to a reported structure fire at the 8700 block of Bellefontaine Road, according to a Huber Heights dispatcher.
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Residents were home at the time. Someone stepped outside and noticed a fire inside the garage, according to Robert Williams, Huber Heights battalion chief.
Everyone left the house, and a resident called 911.
When firefighters arrived, over 60 percent of the house was on fire, Williams said.
The house is in a rural area, and there are no fire hydrants. Williams said several departments assisted and provided tankers.
The home is a total loss. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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