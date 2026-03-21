3 in custody after shooting victim shows up in hospital

TROTWOOD — Three people are in custody after a shooting victim showed up in a local hospital early Saturday.

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Trotwood officers responded around 5:50 a.m. to Kettering Health Dayton (Grandview Hospital) in reference to a gunshot victim, according to a police spokesperson.

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An initial investigation indicated that the incident may have occurred at Wingate Apartments.

Officers found two males and a female believed to be involved.

All three people were taken into custody, the spokesperson said.

Contact Trotwood Police at (937) 854-3988 if anyone has information about this incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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