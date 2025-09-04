School district releases new rules for sporting events after fights at local football game

TROTWOOD — New safety rules have been released for sports events at Trotwood Madison City Schools after fights at a high school football game last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The school district released the new safety guidelines on its website on Thursday morning.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is looking into the district’s policy changes and if community members feel safe with the changes. He’ll have a LIVE report on News Center 7 at 6:00.

As previously reported by News Center 7, eight people were facing criminal charges after multiple fights at the Trotwood Madison High School football game on Aug. 22.

Trotwood officers assigned to the first home high school football game of the 2025 season responded to “multiple altercations” that happened in “various areas” during the game.

TRENDING STORIES:

Trotwood Madison City School superintendent said that the fights would lead to policy change at future home games.

The new rules will apply to both students and the public.

These changes take effect immediately:

Football ticket sales closed at 7:45 p.m.

Trotwood Madison High School students must show their student ID to enter

Students under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a paying adult of 21-years-older

Home fans and students enter through the central gate under the grandstand

Visitors must enter through the south gate near the tennis courts

No re-entry is allowed once you leave the sporting event

Only clear bags up to 12x6x12 inches are permitted. No backpacks or large bags are allowed

No masks or face coverings that prevent recognition are allowed (exceptions may be made in cold weather at staff discretion).

Fighting will result in removal and an indefinite ban from extracurricular events

Suspended or expelled students may not attend sporting events

Unruly or inappropriate behavior will result in immediate removal and possible school or legal consequences

All guests are subject to security screening

No drugs, alcohol, vaping, or smoking anywhere on school grounds, including parking lots

No weapons or firearms, including those with a Concealed Carry Permit.

All student spectators must be picked up within 30 minutes of the end of the event. Failure to comply may result in a loss of future attendance privileges.

Trotwood Madison High School’s next home game will be Friday, Sept. 5, when they host Springfield High School.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group