School district reacts as JD Vance becomes Vice President-elect

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown City Schools is recognizing Vice President-elect JD Vance as he is set to become the nation’s next vice president.

Vance graduated from Middletown High School in 2003 and was named James Hamel. He took his stepfather’s name, the school district said.

As a senior, he was elected vice president of the student class. He joined the United States Marine Corps after high school and served as a public affairs marine in Iraq.

Vance graduated from Ohio State in 2009 and then Yale Law School in 2013.

He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2022 and named as former President Donald Trump’s running mate.

Both will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2025.

