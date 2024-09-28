School bus nearly hit by live powerlines, large tree branches during storm

GERMANTOWN, Montgomery County — A school bus dropping off children was nearly hit by live powerlines and tree branches in Germantown Friday afternoon.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, a large tree branch and live powerlines came down as the Valley View School district bus was dropping off elementary-aged students in the 10000 block of Little Forest Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn said strong winds and heavy rain passed through the Miami Valley Friday afternoon.

One mother told News Center 7 that her kids had to run up the driveway to safety as the wires came down.

“As soon as the bus pulled up, I heard a crack and saw the tree start to come down and I yelled for my son to run, and he ran and the tree took down the power line as it came down,” Michelle Jackson said. “It landed into the road and very near, or close to the bus.”

Jackson said the driver stayed put, along with about a half dozen students still on the bus.

AES crews responded on an emergency basis and were able to de-energize the live wires.

Once that happened, the bus was able to turn around and safely drop the rest of the students off.

Little Forest Drive is one of the many neighborhoods still without power as several transformers were impacted.

