School bus, box truck involved in Kettering crash

KETTERING — A Kettering City Schools bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of Wilmington Pike.

News Center 7 is on the scene and can report seeing a bus, a box truck, and two other vehicles at the crash scene.

Kettering City Schools confirmed that there were no students or teachers on the bus.

“We did have a driver and an aide on the bus, but thankfully, neither of our staff members were injured,” a district spokesperson confirmed.

We’re working to learn what caused this crash and if anyone from the other vehicles involved was hurt. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

