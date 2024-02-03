Scammers take aim at lost pet owners with latest scam

DAYTON — Officials are issuing a warning about a scam targeting pet owners.

Someone is contacting the owners of lost pets and claiming to be with the Animal Resource Center, according to a post shared on social media Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (ARC).

The scammer is pretending that they’ve found the lost pet and telling the owner that to process claiming their pet, they must verify a code that will be sent to them.

ARC is urging people to not fall victim to this scam. They’re asking people to not engage or click any links and hang up on the caller.

“If your dog is lost and ends up at the shelter, we will ALWAYS ask that you first come to the shelter to identify your pet,” ARC officials said.

Call the shelter’s direct line at (937) 898-4457 if you receive one of these scam calls.

