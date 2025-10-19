Sayin’s career day paces No. 1 Ohio State in shutout win at Wisconsin

MADISON, WI — Freshman quarterback Julian Sayin had a career game Saturday as No. 1 Ohio State shut out Wisconsin, 34-0, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sayin completed his first 10 passes on his way to a 393-yard passing day.

He also threw four touchdowns for the Buckeyes.

Both of Ohio State’s wide receivers had big days.

Carnell Tate had six catches for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Jeremiah Smith caught nine passes.

The Buckeyes improved to 7-0 overall, 4-0 in the Big Ten.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Badgers went three-and-out to start the game while OSU scored on its first possession. Sayin found Tate for a 33-yard touchdown pass to go up, 7-0.

Jayden Fielding’s 38-yard field goal extended it to 10-0 with 4:40 left in the first quarter. Right before the opening quarter ended, Sayin threw a 10-yard touchdown to Tate to expand the advantage to 17-0 after one quarter.

Ohio State continued to pour it on in the second half. Fielding made his second field goal from 37 yards to put them up, 20-0. Sayin threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Will Kacmarek to increase it to 27-0 after three quarters.

Brandon Inniss’ 13-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter capped the scoring for Ohio State.

OSU’s defense held Wisconsin to under 150 yards of total offense (144).

Ohio State is off next Saturday. Their next game will on Nov. 1 when they host Penn State.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group