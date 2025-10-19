All lanes closed due to crash on Northbound State Route 4 in Montgomery Co.

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers and medics responded to a crash on a major state route in Montgomery County on Saturday night.
Huber Heights police and medics were dispatched around 8:31 p.m. to State Route 4 and Chambersburg Road on reports of a crash, according to a Huber Heights dispatcher supervisor.
All lanes are closed on SR-4 northbound at Chambersburg Road.
No other information about the crash was currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn how many vehicles were involved and how many people were injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
