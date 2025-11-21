‘Save our children;’ Community continues to push for Violence Interruption Program

DAYTON — An update on the push to bring a violence interruption to Dayton.

For more than a year, the city said it had to do something to fight back against teens and guns.

Dayton partnered with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association for the program.

GDAHA is part of a larger collective — the Peace Campaign Violence Reduction Committee.

GDAHA’s President, Sarah Hackenbracht, said they are still reviewing applications from community organizations that will help lead outreach in targeted neighborhoods.

Marie Moore grew up in Dayton.

“I think it could be a great idea, but we all have to be on the same page,” Moore said.

She said it’s hard to turn on the news and see violent crimes involving children.

“We need to be able to save our children,” Moore said.

This year, Dayton has had 33 homicides, which is higher than last year’s total.

“We need to be that support that they’re missing, that they’re lacking,” Moore said.

Earlier this year, city leaders approved close to half a million dollars to get the program off the ground.

Moore said she’s excited about the program, but it’s going to take some work.

“It’s going to take us as a community, working together to make some changes and showing up when it’s time to show up and not complain and not show up,” she said.

News Center 7 sent follow-up questions to GDAHA, asking them how many applications they have received and when they will make a decision on who will run the project.

We will update this story if we hear back.

