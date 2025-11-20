2 children, 2 adults dead in Ohio murder-suicide

TIFFIN — Four people, including two children, were shot and killed at an Ohio home in a murder-suicide on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Tiffin Police Department wrote in a social media post that officers responded at 6:24 p.m. after reports of gunshots and screaming sounds.

When officers arrived, they found four people inside.

Two children and a man were shot while a woman was “in a state of shock, overwhelmed, and visibly traumatized,” according to Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man and one of the children were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers started life-saving measures on the second child.

Medics transported that child to a hospital, but the boy died from his injuries, Chief Pauly said.

Outside the home, officers found another dead man from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot.

Chief Pauly says the Tiffin Police is investigating this incident as a murder-suicide.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) was also requested to process the scene.

The names of the victims have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin, Chief Pauly stated.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group