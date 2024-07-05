Sanctuary rehomes pet of fallen Richmond officer

LEWISBURG — A beloved pet of a fallen officer has found a new home.

On Aug. 10, 2022, Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton was shot while responding to a traffic stop.

She died Sept. 18, 2022.

Burton always dreamed of having “Mortie” the tortoise live out in the country after Burton got married, according to a social media post by Wild Hearts African Farm.

Burton died before this could become a reality.

“We are honored to step in and continue your dream for Mortie. He will have a lifelong home here, surrounded by grazing pastures and love,” the Lewisburg-based sanctuary wrote.

Wild Hearts African Farm said Mortie can be seen in its animal nursery on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.













