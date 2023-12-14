Salt trucks out after crash, water main break in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Salt trucks are out after a crash and water main break in Montgomery County early Thursday morning.

>>PHOTOS: Salt trucks out after water main break in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 1:46 a.m. on initial reports of a crash and water main break at the 4100 block of Germantown Pike.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the crash is near Germantown Pike and Dayton Liberty Road and that water is flowing down the hill.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz was live from the scene and reported this during News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Video and photos from the scene show a large amount of water on the road and traffic completely blocked off.

Traffic is closed between Dayton Liberty Road and Gettysburg Avenue near the St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter for Men, according to WHIO Traffic reporter Jake Magnotta.

Temperatures are below freezing Thursday morning and could cause slick conditions if there is water on the roads.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Germantown Pike Water Main Break Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff









©2023 Cox Media Group