Rumpke trash collection delayed 1 day due to Labor Day

TROTWOOD — Due to Labor Day, Rumpke Waste and Recycling services will not be collecting trash on Monday, Sept. 4, according to the City of Trotwood in a Facebook post.

Trash collection will be delayed by one day.

Monday collection will move to Tuesday; Tuesday will move to Wednesday; Wednesday to Thursday; Thursday to Friday, and Friday collection will move to Saturday.

Users are reminded to place their trash cans on the curb the night before their scheduled collection day to avoid missed service.





