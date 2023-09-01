State troopers to be looking for impaired drivers this Labor Day weekend

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is encouraging drivers to be safe this holiday weekend.

Troopers will be out focusing enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from the roadways during the Labor Day weekend, an OSHP spokesperson said.

“We want Ohioans to practice safe driving behaviors to help us make this Labor Day weekend safe for everyone on our roadways,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent. “Plan ahead and designate a sober driver.”

There were five deadly crashes that killed five people in Ohio, four of the wrecks involved drugs or alcohol.

More than 400 drivers were arrested for drunk driving during last year’s holiday weekend, according to the spokesperson.

“Whether you’re traveling throughout the state or around the corner, planning ahead and designating a sober driver is the safest decision you can make for your family, friends, and fellow travelers,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Our goal is for everyone to get home safely.”

The Labor Day weekend reporting period is currently underway and ends Monday, September 4, at 11:59 p.m.

