WATCH: Drone video shows area officers arrest registered sex offender

FAIRFIELD TWP. — New video shows the moment area officers caught and arrested a registered sex offender.

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The Fairfield Township Police Department posted the drone video on social media of when officers arrested Adam Kendal, 43, on April 1.

Officers used “drone technology and real-time intelligence in the coverage of darkness,” according to the social media post.

They tracked the suspect and took Kendal into custody.

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Due to the potential high risk, the Butler County Regional SWAT Team and Bomb Squad, along with Fairfield Township officers, served a search warrant at his house in the 1900 block of Fairfax Ave, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The search also led authorities to a second location in the 1800 block of Grand Blvd. in Hamilton.

Detectives found a large quantity of weapons, including sawed-off shotguns, pistols, and numerous rifles, as well as other items.

Investigators also learned that the Ashland Police Department in Kentucky had an active case involving Kendel and the same juvenile victim.

The department was told that Kendel could have had grenades, weapons, ammunition, and food for the last six months.

He also reportedly barricades his windows and doors at night.

Kendel is a Tier II registered sex offender for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in 2009, the department said.

He received a four-year prison sentence for that Butler County conviction.

Officers will present additional charges to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office for their review.

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