Rumpke adjusts residential collection times so crews can beat the heat

MIAMI VALLEY — Rumpke Waste & Recycling announced an upcoming change to its residential service so its crews can beat the heat.

Starting on Monday, crews will be out early every day for the next few weeks to service as many customers as possible before the forecasted extreme heat, according to a spokesperson with the company.

“Safety is our top priority,” District Manager Kevyn Vasquez said. “The high temperatures predicted for the upcoming weeks make our job more dangerous. To help protect our team members from heat related illnesses and ensure customers still receive timely collection, we must adjust our operations.”

The company reminds customers that trash and recycling should be placed at the curb in the evening to avoid missing pickup.

“We understand the importance of the work we do, and we want to make sure that our customers don’t experience delays with collection. We appreciate everyone’s assistance,” the spokesperson said.

