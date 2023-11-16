RTA offering free rides on Thanksgiving Day

DAYTON — To thank the Miami Valley for decades of support, Greater Dayton RTA is going to be offering free rides on Thanksgiving Day.

The free rides are to “ensure those in the community can attend Thanksgiving Day feasts and events,” an RTA spokesperson said.

The rides will apply to both fixed-route and paratransit services.

RTA will also run its regular schedule on Thanksgiving Day and the customer service center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on Greater Dayton RTA can be found here.

