RTA offering free bus rides for Juneteenth holiday

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will provide free bus rides in recognition of Juneteenth.

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The free rides will apply systemwide, according to an RTA spokesperson.

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Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery.

The holiday marks the arrival of federal troops in Texas in 1865 to ensure all enslaved people. This was over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Customers can visit this website to plan their trips.

They can also use the Transit app.

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