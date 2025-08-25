RTA, ATU hold school supply drive for Boys and Girls Club

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1385 donated school supplies to the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton, helping local students start the school year equipped to learn.

The RTA’s annual “Stuff the Bus” drive, which ran from July 21 to August 11, resulted in enough backpacks, school supplies, and after-school snacks to fill an RTA paratransit bus.

Crystal Allen, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton, expressed gratitude for the donations, stating, “As a result of your support, more than four hundred young people received backpacks and supplies to start the school year with confidence, helping them feel prepared, encouraged, and ready to succeed.”

The Foodbank Inc. assisted with storing and sorting the donations ahead of distribution due to limited space caused by ongoing improvements at the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton’s facility.

The collaboration between the RTA, ATU Local 1385, and the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton demonstrates a strong community effort to support local youth and their educational needs.

