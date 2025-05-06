RTA announces reroutes for upcoming NATO Parliamentary Assembly

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton RTA will be rerouting all of its routes that stop at the Wright Stop Plaza Transit Center during the upcoming NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will have more on the reroutes tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The changes will be in effect from Tuesday, May 20, through Tuesday, May 27.

Here are the reroutes riders should expect:

Eastbound Routes 1, 2, and 4 - From West Third Street, they will turn right onto Ludlow Street, left onto Fourth Street, and then left onto Main Street into Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting Wright Stop Plaza, they turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Patterson Boulevard, and then right onto Third Street back to the designated routes.

- From West Third Street, they will turn right onto Ludlow Street, left onto Fourth Street, and then left onto Main Street into Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting Wright Stop Plaza, they turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Patterson Boulevard, and then right onto Third Street back to the designated routes. Northbound Routes 6, 17,18, 19, and 22 - From South Main Street, they will turn right into Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, they will turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Patterson Boulevard, and then right onto First Street back to the designated routes.

- From South Main Street, they will turn right into Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, they will turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Patterson Boulevard, and then right onto First Street back to the designated routes. Northbound Route 7 - From South Main Street, it will turn right into Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, it will turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Patterson Boulevard, which turns into Riverside Drive, then left onto Babbit Street and right onto Main Street back to the designated route.

- From South Main Street, it will turn right into Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, it will turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Patterson Boulevard, which turns into Riverside Drive, then left onto Babbit Street and right onto Main Street back to the designated route. Northbound Routes 8, 9, and 12 - From South Main Street, they will turn right into Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting Wright Stop Plaza, they will turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Patterson Boulevard, which turns into Riverside Drive, left onto Babbit Street, left onto Main Street, and then right onto Riverview Avenue back to the designated routes.

- From South Main Street, they will turn right into Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting Wright Stop Plaza, they will turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Patterson Boulevard, which turns into Riverside Drive, left onto Babbit Street, left onto Main Street, and then right onto Riverview Avenue back to the designated routes. Northbound Route 16 - From South Main Street, it will turn right into Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, it will turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, and then left onto Patterson Boulevard, which turns into Riverside Drive, back to the designated route.

- From South Main Street, it will turn right into Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, it will turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, and then left onto Patterson Boulevard, which turns into Riverside Drive, back to the designated route. Northbound Routes 43 and 44 - From Wright Stop Plaza, they will turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Patterson Boulevard, which turns into Riverside Drive, left onto Babbit Street, and then right onto Main Street back to the designated routes.

- From Wright Stop Plaza, they will turn right onto Jefferson Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Patterson Boulevard, which turns into Riverside Drive, left onto Babbit Street, and then right onto Main Street back to the designated routes. Westbound Routes 1, 2, and 4 - From East Third Street, they will turn left onto St. Clair Street, right onto Fourth Street, right onto Jefferson Street, and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, they will turn left onto Main Street back to the designated routes.

- From East Third Street, they will turn left onto St. Clair Street, right onto Fourth Street, right onto Jefferson Street, and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, they will turn left onto Main Street back to the designated routes. Southbound Routes 6, 18, and 19 – From Monument Avenue, they will turn left onto Webster Street, right onto Third Street, left onto St. Clair Street, right onto Fourth Street, right onto Jefferson Street, and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, they will all turn left onto Main Street back to the designated routes.

– From Monument Avenue, they will turn left onto Webster Street, right onto Third Street, left onto St. Clair Street, right onto Fourth Street, right onto Jefferson Street, and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, they will all turn left onto Main Street back to the designated routes. Southbound Routes 7, 8, and 12 - From North Main Street, they will turn right onto Monument Avenue, left onto Perry Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Jefferson Street, and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, they will turn left onto Main Street back to the designated routes.

- From North Main Street, they will turn right onto Monument Avenue, left onto Perry Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Jefferson Street, and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, they will turn left onto Main Street back to the designated routes. Southbound Route 9 - From West Third Street, it will turn right onto Ludlow Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Jefferson Street, and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, it will turn left onto Main Street back to the designated route.

- From West Third Street, it will turn right onto Ludlow Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Jefferson Street, and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, it will turn left onto Main Street back to the designated route. Southbound Route 16 - From Riverside Drive, it will continue onto Patterson Boulevard, then turn left onto First Street, right onto Webster Street, right onto Third Street, left onto St. Clair Street, right onto Fourth Street, right onto Jefferson Street, and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, it will turn left onto Main Street back to the designated route.

- From Riverside Drive, it will continue onto Patterson Boulevard, then turn left onto First Street, right onto Webster Street, right onto Third Street, left onto St. Clair Street, right onto Fourth Street, right onto Jefferson Street, and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, it will turn left onto Main Street back to the designated route. Southbound Routes 17 and 22 - From Webster Street, they will turn right onto Third Street, left onto St. Clair Street, right onto Fourth Street, right onto Jefferson Street, and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, they will turn left onto Main Street back to the designated routes.

- From Webster Street, they will turn right onto Third Street, left onto St. Clair Street, right onto Fourth Street, right onto Jefferson Street, and enter Wright Stop Plaza. When exiting, they will turn left onto Main Street back to the designated routes. Southbound Routes 43 and 44 - From Monument Avenue, they will turn left onto Perry Street, left onto Fourth Street, left onto Main Street, and enter Wright Stop Plaza.

RTA’s downtown transit center, call center, and lobby will be open regular business hours during the 2025 Spring Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group