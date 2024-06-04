Rounds of severe weather, storms with damaging winds possible Wednesday

DAYTON — A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday.

>> Hot, humid today; Chance for showers, storms tomorrow

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney has been following this system. He will have the latest TRACK and TIMING LIVE on News Center 7 at 5, 5:30 and 6.

The Storm Prediction Center has the MIami Valley under a marginal risk for severe weather.

While we may see a few showers during the morning, the best chance for storms will come through during the warmest part of the day during the afternoon and evening hours

Damaging winds would be the main concern.

Severe Weather Outlook

©2024 Cox Media Group