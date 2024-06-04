Hot, humid today; Chance for showers, storms tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Getting even hotter Tuesday

Tracking showers / storms Wednesday

Late-week cool down

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Some patchy fog and then turning mostly sunny, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures will feel like around 89 or 90. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm bubbling up during the heat of the day, mainly after 4 p.m.

Better rain chances hold off until Tuesday night and Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. Rain will be scattered throughout the morning but will become more likely throughout the afternoon. This is our best chance for a few stronger storms. Wind would be our greatest concern along with heavy rain. Warm with highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Can’t rule out a lingering shower on Thursday early. Drier weather begins to kick in. We’ll be breezy and a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mainly dry. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out. It will be cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible with highs in the low to mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Again, a stray shower or storm is possible. Highs close to 80 degrees.

MONDAY: A stray shower or storm during the day with a better chance of arriving Monday night. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 degrees.

