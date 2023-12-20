Roofing material ignites on roof of Miami County business

Troy firefighters responded after roofing material ignited a roof fire at a business Tuesday night.

>>Heavy smoke reported as firefighters respond to apartment fire in Harrison Twp.

They were dispatched just before 7:30 p.m. to the Troy Honda Facility at the 100 block of S. Stanfield Street.

Troy Firefighters Local #1638 IAFF posted on social media that when crews arrived at the scene, the found roofing material on fire.

They said it “required extensive overhaul efforts once extinguished.”

Mutual aid was provided by the Tipp City, Covington, and Piqua Fire Departments.

Roof fire at Troy Honda manufacturing facility Photo contributed by Troy Firefighters Local #1638 IAFF

Roof fire at Troy Honda manufacturing facility Photo contributed by Troy Firefighters Local #1638 IAFF

©2023 Cox Media Group