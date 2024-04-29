Second city park vandalized in Beavercreek, just mile away from first incident

BEAVERCREEK — Police are investigating vandalism at a second city park in Beavercreek.

Someone attempted to get into a storage shed at the baseball complex at Nutter Park over the weekend, according to Beavercreek Police Department on social media.

Police said it appears the person used a “bladed object” and photos show slashes to the shed’s door.

The suspect was not able to get into the shed and no items are missing.

This took place around a mile away from Rotary Park where staff discovered extensive damage to the bathroom and concession stand Saturday morning.

Police said they are working to learn if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents is asked to contact Beavercreek Police Department at (937) 426-1225.





