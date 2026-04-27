Road in Huber Heights to close for water main installation

HUBER HEIGHTS — A road in Huber Heights will close this week for a water main installation.

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On Wednesday, April 29, Chambersburg Road west of Old Troy Pike, near the Lexington Place Subdivision, will be closed from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

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The Closure is located just east of Churchill Downs Place in order to install a new water main pipe across the road.

The detour for the closure will be Fishburg Road from the east and west.

The road will reopen earlier if the construction is completed sooner.

Water Main Installation Huber Heights (City of Huber Heights)

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