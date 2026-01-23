Road crews preparing for high impact winter storm across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Snowplow crews are getting ahead of this weekend’s winter storm.

News Center 7's Xavier Hershovitz takes a closer look at the preparations crews are making LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Our Storm Center 7 team says a high-impact winter storm will move through the Miami Valley this weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire region starting Saturday morning until noon on Monday.

Clark County Engineer Johnathan Burr told our news crew that they will have 12 crews out on the roads at all hours of the day, plowing snow.

He said that blowing snow will be one of the biggest challenges.

“Problem is, you put down the salt, the snow blows in on the salt, it melts the snow, that turns to ice,” said Burr. “So, it’s kind of a double-edged sword.”

He also suggests people stay off the roads during the storm.

If you must be out, remember to drive slowly and not too close to a plow truck.

