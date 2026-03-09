Road closed this week due to sewer line installation in Clayton

CLAYTON — A road in Clayton will be closed this week due to sewer line installation.

The City of Clayton announced that Westbrook Road will be closed between Hoke Road and Union Road for the installation and connection of a sanitary sewer line.

The closure is scheduled for Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m. through Friday, March 13.

The road will reopen after 5 p.m. on all days, according to the city.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes, and allow for extra travel time.

