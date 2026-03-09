Local

Road closed this week due to sewer line installation in Clayton

By WHIO Staff
Road closed this week due to sewer line installation in Clayton FILE PHOTO.
By WHIO Staff

CLAYTON — A road in Clayton will be closed this week due to sewer line installation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Clayton announced that Westbrook Road will be closed between Hoke Road and Union Road for the installation and connection of a sanitary sewer line.

TRENDING STORIES:

The closure is scheduled for Monday, March 9, at 10 a.m. through Friday, March 13.

The road will reopen after 5 p.m. on all days, according to the city.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes, and allow for extra travel time.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read