Ohio State president resigns after ‘inappropriate relationship," university announces

COLUMBUS — Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. has resigned as president of the Ohio State University after two years in the role.

The university announced Monday that the Board of Trustees accepted Carter’s resignation.

“The president recently disclosed to trustees that he had an inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources to support her personal business, and offered to resign,” the university stated in the announcement.

The university added that the board appreciates Carter’s contributions over the last two years.

Carter became Ohio State’s 17th president in 2023, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus. He started his position on Jan. 1, 2024.

Carter issued the following statement alongside the university’s announcement of his resignation:

“For personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role as president of The Ohio State University. I disclosed to the board of trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership.

I believe we have made much progress during my time at Ohio State, and I’m sorry I’m not able to remain your president longer. The students, faculty and staff at this university are among the very best in the world, and the Education for Citizenship 2035 strategic plan has Ohio State poised to succeed for years to come.

I have enjoyed a strong working relationship with the board of trustees, and I’m grateful for their support and guidance.

Lynda and I leave Ohio State with gratitude and appreciation for this wonderful community. It has been an honor to serve as this university’s 17th president, and we wish the university ongoing success.”

The university said it would share more details on the transition in the coming days.

We’ll continue to follow this story and provide updates.

