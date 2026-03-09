Local mayor issues statement following federal appeals court ruling on protected status for Haitians

SPRINGFIELD — The mayor of a local city issued a statement following a federal appeals court ruling against efforts to end temporary protected status for Haitians living in the U.S.

The Associated Press reported that the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., issued the 2-1 ruling on Friday.

“The government’s failure to meet its burden of demonstrating irreparable harm alone justifies denying emergency relief that would upend the status quo and increase uncertainty while this appeal proceeds,” the court said, according to an Associated Press report.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue issued a statement Monday following the ruling, saying that the city’s focus will remain the same as legal proceedings continue.

“While this latest ruling continues the legal process, our focus remains the same. Stability and clarity are important for families who are part of our community. Many individuals affected by these decisions are working, paying taxes, raising families and contributing to the life of our City every day. We respect the judicial process and remain committed to the well-being of the people who call our City home.” — Mayor Rob Rue

Temporary Protection Status for Haitians was set to expire last month, but has been extended multiple times due to cases challenging the cancellation of TPS.

