New animal shelter open to the public in local county

LOGAN COUNTY — A new animal shelter has opened in a local county on Friday.

The Logan County Animal Shelter held a grand opening event on Friday evening, according to a Facebook Post.

The Logan County Animal Shelter was spearheaded by the Logan County Dog Warden, Deputy Jake Boyd.

The shelter will be open to the public during these times:

Thursday 1-6

Friday 12-6

Saturday 10-3

Sunday 10-3

Around 300 people took part in the grand opening on Friday.

