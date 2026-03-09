New animal shelter open to the public in local county

LOGAN COUNTY — A new animal shelter has opened in a local county on Friday.
The Logan County Animal Shelter held a grand opening event on Friday evening, according to a Facebook Post.
The Logan County Animal Shelter was spearheaded by the Logan County Dog Warden, Deputy Jake Boyd.
The shelter will be open to the public during these times:
- Thursday 1-6
- Friday 12-6
- Saturday 10-3
- Sunday 10-3
Around 300 people took part in the grand opening on Friday.
