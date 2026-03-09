University basketball coach no longer employed after abuse allegations

TIFFIN — A Heidelberg University basketball coach who has been accused of abuse by players and parents is no longer employed with the university.

Erin Eaton, the women’s basketball coach, is accused of verbally, mentally, and emotionally abusing players within the program, according to our CBS news affiliate WTOL.

A parent, Leslie Rogers, told WTOL that a group of parents and current players met with the university president and athletic director regarding the issues that they had with Eaton.

She told WTOL that Eaton was no longer employed with the university.

Rogers said that a lawsuit was being filed against the university, which she claimed included documentation alleging the coach retaliated against the players who spoke up about her last year.

A player told WTOL in December, when the allegations came out, that Eaton allegedly called them names that involved foul language.

“Told us she hated all of us, blamed us for her medical issues,” said the player.

Players said the behavior went beyond what they consider demanding coaching.

“A tough coach cares about you. They wouldn’t call you disrespectful names or degrade you as a person,” said the player.

Players claimed that Eaton’s boyfriend would also yell at the athletes.

Families of the players have also demanded that an NCAA investigation into Eaton and the claims.

In an email from Heidelberg University, they said they have investigated the claims.

“The University recently concluded an extensive, external review of a complaint involving our Women’s Basketball Program and Athletics administration. The investigation found no violations of NCAA policies or laws,” the statement said.

In a statement in January, Heidelberg said it would not comment on specific claims, but rejected assertions that it ignored concerns or was negligent in hiring. Heidelberg said it launched a formal review, including an independent investigation completed last summer. The university said that the review found no violations of NCAA policy or state or federal law

